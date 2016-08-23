Martial arts group well received

About 350 people turned up at the Gibraltar Room Friday evening to see a most amazing performance of Shaolin Wushu martial arts featuring the Shaolin Epo Martial Arts School of China. Following the event the performers posed for pictures with members of the audience and gifts were presented. Officials represented were Sun Peng, Deputy Director of the Cultural Department of Henan Province (centre left), Cariboo Regional District Area F representative Joan Sorley, Dong Baonan, coach of the Shaolin Epo Martial Arts School of China and Mayor Walt Cobb. In front is the youngest performer Lou Xiaotong demonstrating his flexibility.