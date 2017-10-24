The lobby in front of Rink 1 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex was a busy place Saturday as hundreds of Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association players, coaches and team managers from Initiation to Midget made the time for picture day. Hockey season is well underway in the lakecity, with league games starting at 6 a.m. on weekend mornings and stretching throughout the day. Angie Mindus photo

EDITORIAL: Salute to our volunteers

Giving to community makes a big difference

Volunteers. What in the world would we do without our community volunteers?

It is incredible to think how make groups are run solely by volunteers, and typically without any regular funding.

These non-profit organizations are the fabric of our community.

They run soup kitchens, mentor children in sports and after-school clubs and even host the epic Stampede every year which we all benefit from.

Even at 6 a.m. on weekend mornings, while much of the world is still asleep, these giving souls trek to places like the arena, coffee in hand, where they put in countless hours of time coaching, organizing and mentoring as part of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association.

Volunteers with the Williams Lake Stampede, spearheaded by director Lorne Doerkson, got together recently to fundraise and give away $44,000 to needy local groups who would otherwise be without regular funding due to the summer’s wildfires.

What an incredible gesture, from one volunteer group to many other non-profits.

Least we forget all the service clubs who flip pancakes, serve breakfast and feed hungry children in schools through breakfast programs and the Starfish Pack, offered by Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary.

Hat’s off to all of you who give selflessly to our community, and make it a better place to live and call home.

–Williams Lake Tribune

