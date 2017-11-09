There will be an open house to celebrate construction of three 90 by 40 foot multi-crop greenhouses.

Yunesit’in greenhouse celebrates open house

Open house for three multi-crop greenhouses

Chief of the Yunesit’in government Russell Myers Ross said they are very luck to have finished the construction on three large greenhouses in the community last week.

“With the fires we had to hold off on construction in late June and July,” he explained.

The Yunesit’in government announced the soft opening of the Greenhouse Project to be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 this week. The project saw the construction of three 90 by 40 foot greenhouses located just west of the community’s Health Centre.

They partnered with Carnotech Energy, a company with experience working with the Kwadacha First Nations in order to build the structures. The total construction time was 38 days and although the project faced some obstacles to start, Ross is hopeful the greenhouses will be a success.

He noted that there were several reasons the Yunesit’in government undertook the project.

“One was just trying to produce healthy fruits and vegetables for the community and another reason is the pricing,” he said. “People have expectations of going into Williams Lake all the time to get produce when we could probably do it closer by. It’s just more economic.”

One of the greenhouses will grow leafy greens while another will give a variety of tomatoes a place to bloom. The third greenhouse is to be taken over by cucumbers and bell peppers. Everything you need, said Ross, to build a salad. The produce will be sold at a reasonable price to members of the First Nations community and anyone who needs fresh veggies.

Another reason the greenhouse project is so significant to the community is that it is the first open-source revenue project that provides a means of revenue “that does not come solely from Crown governments or industry,” said Ross. The greenhouse will provide long term, full-time jobs and training for members of the community.

Anyone interested in the project is welcomed to the Yunesit’in community on Thursday for the open house from noon to 2 p.m. where there will be a lunch and tour of the site.

Previous story
Williams Lake artist scores funding for hockey murals

Just Posted

Yunesit’in greenhouse celebrates open house

Open house for three multi-crop greenhouses

Suspect at large after armed robbery of convenience store

Police looking for leads after 7-Eleven Food Store suspect pulled a gun on clerks

Downtown business association wants more banners

Banners, a new display for historical fire truck, drive-thru restaurant application and lakeside trail discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Deep Blue Soda trail opens against all odds

New mountain bike trail connects Whispering Willows campsite to Xatśūll Heritage Village

Remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice on Nov. 11 this year

Indoor ceremonies start at 10 a.m. at the Gibralter Room and 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph

September records lowest number of overdoses in 2017: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Trudeau to meet Myanmar leader at APEC summit in Vietnam

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at the APEC summit

Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

Sea level maps show Canada’s coastal communities are in race against time

Most Read

  • Yunesit’in greenhouse celebrates open house

    Open house for three multi-crop greenhouses