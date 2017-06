The Xeni Gwet’In Wagon Trip continues as the group makes its way towards the Williams Lake Stampede, which begins this coming Thursday.

Thirty-one horseback riders and wagons filled to the brim are making the pilgrimage and, so far, managing to bear the oppressive heat on their way.

– Gailene William photos

Day two: The group leaving the camp to continue on their journey.

Day three: The wagon group moves alongside Fletcher Lake in Big Creek as they make their way to the Williams Lake Stampede.

Zack William, 6, drives the team and wagon with his twin brother peeking from the back of the wagon.