SLIDESHOW: Williams Lake Stampede Tough Enough to Wear Pink

There’s a predominant colour in Williams Lake this morning as many volunteers and members of the public choose to be “tough enough to wear pink,” at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday.
Each year the Sunday rodeo is dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and patients, with every $1 of ticket sales going to charities that support cancer patients, prevention and detection.
In the final day of the Stampede, local clubs such as the Royal Canadian Legion, Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Stampede Association are continuing to serve breakfasts, with many patrons also wearing pink.