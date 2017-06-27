Williams Lake Stampede rodeo intermissions entertaining

One of Ryan Cook’s incredible chainsaw carvings features a collection of birds and animals intertwined on a tree stump. Cook will be among the intermission entertainers at Stampede this week. Photo submitted

In addition to all of the exciting roping, bull riding, bronc busting, mountain racing rodeo events, there will be lots of diverse entertainment at intermission time during the five rodeo shows taking place at the 91st annual Williams Lake Stampede running Thursday to Sunday this week.

Friday, June 30 is family day at the Stampede and all children are invited into the arena shortly after the afternoon performance to take part in the Young Gunz Rodeo.

Children will be joined by Stampede Royalty, some professional cowboys, the Stampede rodeo clown and volunteers as they try their hands at kid’s version of bull riding, roping, and barrel racing.

Outrageous, athletic, and hilarious have been some of the words used to describe this year’s rodeo clown Jayson Carters.

Born and raised in Merritt, Charters is a proud members of the Okanagan-Thompson Nation and proud to be the to be the only First Nations rodeo clown in B.C.

Clowning allows me to express myself and my love for people,” Jayson says. “I also get to demonstrate some of my talents, such as my sense of humour, my love of dancing and my ability to be spontaneous and seize the moment.”

Among the intermission entertainers will be noted B.C. carver Ryan Cook of Saw Valley Carvings.

Cook is one of the stars on HGTV and DIY series Carver Kings and got his start playing the apprentice from the television series Saw Dogs. He has quickly become one of the top carvers and most recognized names in the world of power carving.

Cook has competed alongside the world’s greatest chainsaw carvers and recently won first place and people’s choice awards at the Gold River Wood to Wonderful West Coast Carving competition.

Niki Flundra is considered to be North America’s finest Professional Liberty Horse Performer and Trick Rider and will also be performing at intermission time.

Offering stunning, unique and multiple award-winning performances, she prides herself on not offering the same act twice.

She takes pride in training her own horses and offering and sharing her gifts through clinics and workshops.

Stampede information booklets are available at various locations around the city including at the Williams Lake Tribune/Weekend Advisor located at 188 North First Avenue.