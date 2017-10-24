Girl guides Katie Halliday and Payton Purdy give Williams Lake Stampede director Lorne Doerkson some cookies recently as a show of appreciation for the Stampede Association’s efforts in raising funds for local non-profit groups like the Girl Guides through their Wildfire Relief fundraiser. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake Stampede Association volunteers appreciated for donations

Girl guides among those to receive wildfire funds

Girl guides Katie Halliday and Payton Purdy give Williams Lake Stampede director Lorne Doerkson some cookies recently as a show of appreciation for the Stampede Association’s efforts in raising funds for local non-profit groups like the Girl Guides through their Wildfire Relief fundraiser.

In all, $44,000 was given away last week at the WLSA’s Annual General Meeting to several groups. The groups who received support were; Women’s Contact Society, Cariboo Growers, Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch, Punky Lake Wilderness Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Child Development Centre, Gavin Lake Forestry Education Camp, Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District, Williams Lake Girl Guides, Williams Lake Harvest Fair, Williams Lake SPCA, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Williams Lake Trail Riders, Salvation Army, PG Horse Society and the Kamloops SPCA. Only two out-of-town groups received support, and that was because they helped out evacuees immensely in Prince George and Kamloops, said Doerkson who spearheaded the fundraising event Sept. 29 and 30. Angie Mindus photo

