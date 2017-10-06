Williams Lake Farmer’s Market finishes off the season

Customers are taking advantage of the final farmer’s market of the season today (Friday).
Vendors are selling fresh vegetables, desserts and canned favourites as well as soaps, crafts and much more.
The market runs from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Customers take advantage of the last outdoor market
The Williams Lake Association for Community Living invites the community to a celebration on Oct. 11 to mark Community Living Month.
Funding to help cover costs including transportation during wildfires and crop production
Local government leaders were happy to see wildfire resolutions endorsed at last week’s Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention.
Williams Lake Leadership Prayer Breakfast coming up Friday, Oct. 13 at the Pioneer Complex
A father and son travelled from Buck Lake, Alta. to support the Williams Lake Stampede Association’s wildfire relief fudraiser.