Williams Lake Farmer’s Market finishes off the season

Customers take advantage of the last outdoor market

Residents take advantage of the customer appreciation table at the last farmer’s market of the season in Boitanio Park today. Angie Mindus photo

Customers are taking advantage of the final farmer’s market of the season today (Friday).

Vendors are selling fresh vegetables, desserts and canned favourites as well as soaps, crafts and much more.

The market runs from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.