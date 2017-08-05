Williams Lake Business Excellence Awards nomination deadline extended

Graham Smith shone the spotlight on the winners as they came to the stage at the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce annual Business Excellence Awards ceremonies held in March 2016. The 2016/17 awards will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14. (Gaeil Farrar/Williams Lake Tribune)

Due to wildfires in the region, the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is extending the deadline to nominate businesses for it’s annual excellence awards.

The new deadline to make a nominate is Thursday, Aug. 31.

The original deadline was set for Friday, Aug. 18, according to commerce executive director Claudia Blair.

She said the deadline was extended to give local businesses and residents time to get settled back into the community after the wildfire evacuation order was downgraded to an evacuation alert last week.

“Anyone can submit a nomination,” Blair said, for all categories.

She said the easiest way to make a nomination is on line at williamslakechamber.com.

If people don’t have their own computers nominations can be made at the Tourism Discovery Centre or Williams Lake library, where there is free Internet access.

“We are told by our clients that it is really easy to do online, which makes me happy,” Blair said.

Paper nomination forms are also available at the TDC and at many local businesses.

Anyone can nominate one person or business for each of the eight award categories. The nomination period is all of 2016 and up to June 30 of this year.

Nominations must include a description of the nominee that is 25 words or more and meets the criteria for the submission category. The name of the nominator and contact information must also be included.

In addition to the award for their particular category, all nominees are eligible for the Business of the Year Award. The awards banquet is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, but Blair said the venue has not yet been chosen.

The awards have also changed this year to include a more diverse set of categories which now include youth and home-based businesses, Blair said.

• Greatest Improvement Award: Any business is eligible that has shown an extraordinary improvement in growth through personnel, or customer service or any other aspect of operations such as beautification, quality of product, environmental improvement, offers accessibility for mobility or agility

• Newsmaker of the Year Award: Any business, group, or individual is eligible. The news must have attracted positive and extraordinary local and/or provincial media attention: for example in sport, entertainment, arts, literacy, innovation, politics, or environmental work.

• Tourism Excellence Award: Any hospitality/tourism business, service group or organization is eligible. Nominees will have actively encouraged the growth of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region; increased the visibility of Williams Lake and area; or provided and promoted outstanding visitor experiences.

• Not-For-Profit Award: Any association or group is eligible that is a registered society or charitable organization and demonstrates outstanding contributions to the community. Nominations should show the benefits of the service and how the organization is set apart from other organizations.

• Home-based Business Award: Any home-based business is eligible. Food service businesses must have health certificates. The nominee must consistently show excellence and quality in service and merchandising, have a strong customer base demonstrating success and long term viability, and have a positive community presence.

• Youth In Business Person Award: Any youth between the ages of 19 and 29 is eligible who works in a management or supervisory role or is an owner or part owner of a business and demonstrates excellence, innovation or leadership.

• Service Excellence Award: Any business or individual is eligible. Service must be consistently good and create a positive experience. The nominees must have exceptional knowledge of their products and/or services and service must exceed expectations.

• Hugo Stahl Memorial Award: Any individual is eligible for the award who always displays a positive attitude and encouragement toward a healthy and prosperous community for its citizens. The nominee must have been an outstanding and active participant/volunteer in City of Williams Lake or community events and functions during the past 12 months.