Mural artist Dwayne Davis with two historical photographs he will use to create two murals he hopes will be housed at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and completed in time for when the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour comes to Williams Lake in January. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake artist scores funding for hockey murals

Williams Lake city council has approved $5,000 for Dwayne Davis to create two hockey murals in time for Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour coming in January 2018.

With the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour coming to Williams Lake in January 2018 local artist Dwayne Davis has been inspired to create two hockey murals.

Davis presented his project idea to city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, outlining how he plans to feature the Stampeders and the Alkali Braves in the three by five foot murals.

“My hope is that the murals can be taken around to secondary schools to do workshops so I am able to teach art a little bit and teach the history of the Stampeders and of the Alkali Braves,” Davis explained. “A lot of the Stampeders were brought in to work at the mills and mines and went on to build community and families and have been a great big part of our community. And it all really stretches from having hockey in our town.”

Student involvement with the project will foster pride, he added.

“At the end of it, wherever the panels end up being, the students can walk up and say, ‘I painted that little spot over there’.”

The murals are as much about the hometown hockey experience as well as making some art that can be housed in the arena or a public location afterwards, he added.

Council Craig Smith said his biggest concern was if the murals are mobile that they could be damaged, however, Davis replied that is why they are going to be three feet by five feet in size.

“I designed them so they will fit into the back of my Jeep and I can take them into classes,” he said. “They are going to built on an eighth-inch thick door skin with a frame and canvas stretched over so they will actually be quite sturdy and they will be able to rigged up so they can be fastened right to the walls.”

Davis said he plans to create a third panel and would like to feature the Williams Lake Mustangs Junior Team that were the Junior Champions in 1983, but noted he cannot commit to having the third mural completed by January.

Coun. Laurie Walters seized the opportunity to thank Davis for the “amazing” work he does creating murals in the community.

“I thank you again for what you do for our community,” Walters told Davis. “This is a great concept and I love it because it ties in with our hometown, it’s bringing history and the fact that you can build on these panels by taking them to educate and to teach with is just really inspiring.”

Davis hopes the murals can be placed in the foyer above the glass that looks into the main rink.

“There’s a great space there to put them and they are up and away from being able to wreck them,” he said.

Council approved a budgeted amount of $5,000 for the project and agreed to bring a report to the City of Williams Lake/Central Cariboo Joint Committee requesting the murals be housed at the Cariboo Recreation Complex when not in circulation for educational purposes.

Remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice on Nov. 11 this year

Remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice on Nov. 11 this year

Indoor ceremonies start at 10 a.m. at the Gibralter Room and 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph

Regional museum options to be investigated

City council hopes to meet with other levels of government to pursue developing a regional museum

Williams Lake director of municipal receives earns PWABC award

The Public Works Association of B.C.'s presents Gary Muraca with 2017 Manager of the Year Award

Silent no more

The first ever Breaking the Silence conference took place in Williams Lake this weekend

Chilcotin nurse heading to Bangladesh with Red Cross

Patrice Gordon anxious to join the mobile clinic team she will be heading up to aid with the refugee crisis

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Cowichan Valley witness admits he may have killed two men

Police, for whom he was paid agent, say no evidence to back confessions

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Plant-based milks shouldn't be main beverage for young kids: experts

Experts warn that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less

F-word ruled OK for French broadcasts

The ruling states the F-word does not have the same "vulgar connotation" in French

Halladay among first to fly model of plane he died in

Former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has been the owner for less than a month of his ICON A5

Shoppers Optimum to merge with PC Plus

Loblaws to combine both in PC Optimum

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

