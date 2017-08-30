Wildfires keep all but one Lone Butte 4-H Club member from annual show and sale

Lone Butte 4-H Club president Yellowbird Boyce talks about impact of wildfires on her club

Yellowbird Boyce of the Lone Butte 4-H Club shows the steer she managed to continue raising for the 4-H show and sale despite being evacuated from her home. Her steer sold for $4 a pound. Gaeil Farrar photo

There was a full house and lots of lively bidding and cheering at the Williams Lake and District 4-H Sale Monday evening which started with the Parade of Champions and club presidents delivering speeches about the activities of their respective groups during the year. In her speech Yellowbird Boyce, the single representative from the Lone Butte 4-H Club highlighted the difficulty that many 4-H members had in making it to the show and sale this year and reasons why many could not be there due to the impact of wildfires in the region. The following is her report.

By Yellowbird Boyce

Hello Guests, Fellow 4H members and leaders.

My name is Yellowbird Boyce and I am the president of the Lone Butte 4-H Club.

This is my eighth year in 4-H.

Our club has 22 members with projects such as Beef, Sheep, Swine, Poultry, Horse, Dog, Rabbit, Photography and Cloverbuds.

You may have noticed that I am the only one from my club here.

The Elephant Hill fire is very close to Lone Butte and many members of my club were affected by it.

Two of our beef members had to turn out their steers and couldn’t catch them again and many members felt their animals weren’t finished enough for show.

I was lucky only to be evacuated for a week and had someone to feed for me.

I was down in Kamloops with nothing but my computer and my purse and my mom had to smuggle me back in through the Interlake roads to get me back home.

I bought my steer with my own money, bought feed and trained him and felt that since I started this, I had to finish it.

I want to congratulate all the other members for getting here and being able to participate in the sale.

I also want to thank the other clubs for supporting me while I’m here.

Once again, I congratulate all the other members for facing through a difficult year.

Thank you everybody.