Wet and cold morning commute

Nesika Elementary School students Katie and David Pierce are all smiles during their wet commute to school Wednesday morning. Outlying areas received a light dusting of snow, indicating winter is on its way. Angie Mindus photo

Siblings Katie and David Pierce were dressed for the cold, wet walk and bike ride to their school Wednesday morning in Williams Lake.

While a light dusting a snow fell on higher elevations such as Fox Mountain, a cold rain greeted residents such as Katie and David who attend Nesika Elementary School.

The Cariboo Fire Centre announced Wednesday morning that effective at noon on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will once again be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, due to a decreased wildfire risk in the region.

The rescinding of these prohibitions applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands in the Cariboo Fire Centre, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is serviced by a fire department. Please check with local authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The use of campfires, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks (including firecrackers), burning barrels and burning cages have been allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre since Sept. 22, 2017.