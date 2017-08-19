VIDEOS: Thank You and Welcome Home party underway in Boitanio Park

Jazmyn Douillard from The Realm of Toys co-ordinates the children’s activities for the Thank You and Welcome Home Party taking place in Boitanio Park. Gaeil Farrar photo

There is lots of music and activities for children taking place in Boitanio Park this afternoon and evening at the Thank You and Welcome Home party.

The events started at 4 p.m. organized by local businesses and community groups and run through until 11 p.m. this evening with music under the lights.

Children’s activities include tumbling, a bouncy castle, dancing, bubble play, stick-on tattoos, face painting, airbrush tattoos for children (and adults), craft activities and more.

There is free popcorn, sweet treats, cotton candy and a free hamburger and hotdog barbecue. The barbecue runs from 4 to 7 p.m. only.

Musical entertainers include Run Home Jack and BorderBand and other local groups.

Cariboo Strong, Sea Cadets, gymnastics club, Harvest Fair and more groups are participating bring the event to the community along with numerous local businesses.

Organizers are also collecting donations of food for the food bank and donations to help ranchers impacted by the wildfires feed their cattle.