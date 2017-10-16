Vancouver Aquarium brings mobile education program to Williams Lake

Vancouver Aquarium’s AquaVan 150 is in Williams Lake until Tuesday, visiting Scout Island Nature Centre and Mountview, Chilcotin Road and Marie Sharpe Elementary Schools. Photo submitted

Vancouver Aquarium’s Ocean-Wise Aqua-Van is visiting Williams Lake this week as part of a Canada 150 tour.

The visit in the lakecity began Sunday, Oct. 15 at Scout Island Nature Centre, and is going to Mountview Elementary School on Monday and Chilcotin Road and Marie Sharpe Elementary Schools on Tuesday.

The AquaVan features a 28-foot mobile aquarium, with resident creatures including sea stars, sea cucumbers, crabs and sea anemones, among other invertebrates from the Pacific Coast.

These animals serve as ambassadors for aquatic life and help to bring the ocean to Canadians, regardless of where they live. In addition to getting hands-on at these touch tanks, programming will also cover topics such as local history and regional environmental issues.

Regular updates on the tour will be posted on Vancouver Aquarium’s AquaBlog and Vancouver Aquarium’s Facebook page.