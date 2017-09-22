United Way barbecue and big screen movie night tonight

A large crowd attended the United Way barbecue and movie night last year. The event is taking place again this evening, Friday, Sept. 22 in the ball diamond at the Stampede Grounds starting at 6:30 p.m. Gaeil Farrar photo

A fundraising barbecue, children’s activities, and the popular movie Despicable Me 3 shown on the big screen will be all happening in the Stampede Grounds tonight, Friday, Sept. 22.

Sponsored by the United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo, in partnership with CN Rail and Finning Canada, the event takes place in the Stampede Grounds ball diamond starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include activities for kids, Finning will bring machines for viewing, and there will be informational booths set up by local non-profit agencies.

The suggested donation is $10 per person, less for children, said Ashlee Hyde, manager of resource and community development for the United Way.

“We don’t want to turn anyone away so if someone cannot afford the $10 they can contact one of us,” Hyde said.

All funds raised at the event will go back to support local agencies and programs with wildfire relief through the United Way’s community fund.