This week marks official start of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President Gordon Keener pinned the first poppy on Mayor Walt Cobb’s lapel Tuesday, Oct. 24 to signal the start of the legion’s annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign in Williams Lake.

Volunteers will start distributing thousands of poppy pins along with donation boxes to local businesses and community groups. The poppy pins are worn to honour those who serve and have served Canada and to remember those who have died in the service of Canada.

The poppies are given freely but it is also hoped that people will donate generously to raise funds for veterans and their families who are in need as a result of their service.

The Poppy Campaign runs for just 14 days, wrapping up on Thursday, Nov. 10, just before Remembrance Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, when people traditionally place their poppies on the Cenotaph outside city hall following the ceremonies.