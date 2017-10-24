Royal Canada Legion Branch 139 President Gordon Keener (right) pinned the first poppy on Mayor Walt Cobb’s lapel Tuesday, Oct. 24 to signal the official start of the legion’s annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign in Williams Lake. Kim Dressler photo

This week marks official start of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives first poppy

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President Gordon Keener pinned the first poppy on Mayor Walt Cobb’s lapel Tuesday, Oct. 24 to signal the start of the legion’s annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign in Williams Lake.

Volunteers will start distributing thousands of poppy pins along with donation boxes to local businesses and community groups. The poppy pins are worn to honour those who serve and have served Canada and to remember those who have died in the service of Canada.

The poppies are given freely but it is also hoped that people will donate generously to raise funds for veterans and their families who are in need as a result of their service.

The Poppy Campaign runs for just 14 days, wrapping up on Thursday, Nov. 10, just before Remembrance Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, when people traditionally place their poppies on the Cenotaph outside city hall following the ceremonies.

Previous story
Breaking the silence on sexual violence

Just Posted

This week marks official start of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives first poppy

Breaking the silence on sexual violence

Committee for Action Against Sexual Violence to hold two day, Breaking the Silence conference Nov 3-4.

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Search for David Jeff now includes Kelowna

Search expands to Kelowna.

Bantam T-Wolves capture gold in Quesnel

Tier II team goes undefeated in five games

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read