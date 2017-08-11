Topur de Rock rider seeking sponsors in Tofino and Ucluelet

“Every single dollar helps and goes a long way towards helping these children.”

Local Tour de Rock rider Marcel Midlane raised over $3,000 for Cops for Cancer during a Spin-A-Thon event in July and he’s keeping the fundraising roll going by offering sponsorships for each leg of his roughly 1,000 kilometre ride. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

The West Coast’s local Tour de Rock rider is searching for individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring his Cops for Cancer trek.

Const. Marcel Midlane of the Ucluelet RCMP will cycle roughly 1,000 kilometres across Vancouver Island with his Tour de Rock teammates next month raising money for paediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes, which offers fun experiences for children and families living with cancer.

The ride is split into 13 legs with the team stopping in roughly 30 communities to celebrate and raise support for the cause.

“I was looking at the schedule and I thought it would be really cool to have people sponsor each leg as I go,” Midlane said. “I’d love to end my ride every day in each community to say that these companies are reaching out to support children with cancer and their families.”

Midlane launched the initiative last week and said the early reception has been positive with individuals and businesses committing anywhere between $1-$10 per kilometre.

“We’re getting a lot of responses and feedback from local businesses between Tofino and Ucluelet that are signing up to sponsor a leg of the tour,” he said.

“I’m looking to have every one of the legs over the 14 days sponsored by at least one company or individual. Multiple sponsors on each leg would be great. The more the better. It all goes to a fantastic cause, to help these children.”

Anyone looking to become a sponsor is encouraged to reach out to Carrie Midlane at 250-730-7268.

Marcel said sponsors will receive tremendous exposure while bettering lives.

“Every single dollar helps and goes a long way towards helping these children. It’s a great way to have those businesses be involved in something like this,” he said.

“It’s always nice to give back if you can and the communities on the West Coast are fantastic for that. Tofino and Ucluelet have always been such big supporters and big sponsors of the Tour de Rock and the Canadian Cancer Society.”

Midlane also has a Cops for Cancer raffle underway with vacation and recreation prize packages that include fishing experiences in Nootka Sound, stays at Long Beach Lodge and Cowichan Bay Resort and free rentals from Relic Surf Shop.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ucluelet RCMP detachment at 1712 Cedar Road or through Midlane’s Facebook page at Marcel Tour de Rock.

The winning tickets will be drawn at a Country Hoe Down to Slow Down Cancer dance event that Midlane is excited to host as a fundraising event in Ucluelet on Sept. 16.

“We’d love as many people as we can get to come out to that event. It will be a lot of fun and a great time to kick back with your cowboy boots and your tight jeans and your plaid shirt,” he laughed.

Black Press and the Westerly News are proud sponsors of the Tour de Rock ride.