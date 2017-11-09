Submitted photo. Students take a moment to pose for a picture while chopping firewood for their annual PAC Firewood Fundraiser.

Timber Kids of Horsefly fuel homes and school programs

Yearly PAC fundraiser sells 69 cords of wood

The Timber Kids of Horsefly are at it again.

Over two weeks students and PAC members from Horsefly Elementary Junior Secondary School split, delivered and stacked firewood for customers as part of their yearly fundraiser.

The group sold 69 cords of firewood, totalling 8,832 cubic feet, said PAC vice president Michelle Wong.

The money raised will go towards gym equipment, learning aids and educational field trips for students.

The fundraiser was completed with the support of the West Fraser Sawmill, West Fraser Plywood, Timberland Holdings, Lloyd and Lesley Heidel of L. Heidel and Girls Trucking and Will Christenson.

“Many families—parents and kids—took part,” said Wong. “Some also offered their trucks, trailers, wood-splitting equipment and donated the fuel. On top of that, many community members who are not parents to school children came, just because they knew we needed help.

“We are a small rural school and are grateful for the support from the community.”

The Timber Kids team was able to deliver the firewood before the first snowfall.

“Hope our customers are enjoying the warmth that the firewood brings,” said Wong.

Bruises, splinters, sore bones and broken mauls were also part of the experience according to Wong.

“It was not just a fundraisers, not just a physical workout, but also a wonderful exercise in character-building for both the adults and the kids. It was an opportunity for moms and dads to show our children how to build a community, how to work as a team, how to serve and contribute and how to persist with out best efforts even when there were challenges and when we were tired.”

The group plans on continuing the fundraiser next year.

