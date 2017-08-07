Thursday concert in Boitanio Park features two acts Lowell Friesen and the Aerialists

Art projects and face painting available for the children and children at heart

Wildfire smoke didn’t stop some people from enjoying the first concerts in Boitanio Park last Thursday after the wildfire evacuation order was lifted for Williams Lake but organizers hope there will be sunny skies for this Thursday’s concert featuring the groups Lowell Friesen and the Aerialists. Gaeil Farrar photo

It was a smoky night for the first Performances in the Park last Thursday evening after the wildfire evacuation order was lifted but still about 55 people still turned out to hear the music and enjoy making crafts or munching on dinner as they listened.

The Performances in the Park concerts in Boitanio Park continue this Thursday, Aug. 10 featuring Lowell Friesen and the Aerialists.

By Angela Sommer

Have you ever wondered what a Post-Archaic, Knew-Folk, Ally-Friendly, Settler-Singer, Git-Fiddle Picker, Banjo-Mangler, Heart-Song-Poet-Peddler sounds like?

Come down to the park and find out when Lowell Friesen takes the stage.

He is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who combines a tender-hearted sensitivity, an edgy simmering angst and a dash of tongue in cheek humor to his unique brand of contemporary folk music.

The second act of the evening sounds just as mysterious. Do you file their music under World, or file it under Celtic?

Aerialists circumvent genres in a post-rock coloured, pop-infused folk experiment. Prog-trad band Aerialists meld their ferociously creative musical sensibilities and deep love for Nordic and Gaelic folk traditions into a captivating new sound.

Cody‘s Bannock and Taylor Made Cakes will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes and sweets available for everyone during the performances. Hattie and Amos Entertainment is on site offering face painting extra-ordinaire.

There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted and sponsored by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones (and adults too as it turned out last week).

Have you been missing visual arts all year? The wait is over. ArtWalk 2017 will be present at Performances in the Park on August 10 with Arty the Artwalker MC-ing the event.

It is highly likely that there will be art on display that night as well.

Performances in the Park is presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District, City of Williams Lake and local businesses.