Three more artists needed to match with Williams Lake art walk venues

Artists from anywhere in B.C. can participate in the 2017 Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale

Lucile Adderley (left) and Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett look at the beautiful baskets made by Debbie Lloyd exhibited during the 2016 Art Walk and Sale last August. The art walk will take place in September this year. Debbie Lloyd is among the artists who will be returning the art walk. Due to the wildfire situation three more artists are needed for the walk. In order to be included in the art walk booklet the artists need to indicate their participation by this Friday. Gaeil Farrar photo

Just three more artists are needed to fill out the roster of artists participating in the 2017 Art Walk and Sale which has been moved from August to September this year given the wildfire situation in the Williams Lake region.

Arty the Art Walker Willie Dye said artists don’t have to live in Williams Lake or even the Cariboo Chilcotin to participate in the art walk.

He said there will be artists participating from Williams Lake, Quesnel, Sun Peaks, Merritt, Bella Coola, Salmon Arm, and Horsefly.

The new dates for the 2017 Art Walk and Sale are Friday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 30.

There are 56 local businesses and community organizations hosting artists for the walk.

Due to the wildfire situation, and previous engagements, Dye said some of the artists have had to cancel their participation which is why they still need three more artists to match with the available venues.

He needs the names of the participating artists by this Friday in order for their biographies to be included in the Art Walk and Sale booklet.

He said a new feature for the Art Walk this year is also that people will be able to check off their visits to the various businesses by scanning the host’s QR code on their smartphones.

Prizes including a grand prize are awarded for walkers visiting a given number of businesses.

The grand prize for walkers has not yet been determined, as the artist originally chosen for the honour has had to cancel due to the wildfire situation, Dye said.

Artists interested in participating in the walk can contact Dye at 250-398-t