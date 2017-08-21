Three acts on stage Thursday, Aug. 24 for final Performances in the Park concert

Those Guys, Red Monkey Black King and Rachel Walker on stage in Boitano Park Thursday evening

Ilan Peimer (left) and James Still of Red Monkey Black King will be among three groups closing out Performances in the Park for the summer this Thursday evening in Boitanio Park. Performances run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include the group Those Guys followed by Rachel Walker closing out the evening and the season. Red Monkey Black King performs here at the Four Directions Festival held in downtown Williams Lake on Canada Day. Gaeil Farrar photo

By Angela Sommer

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Closing night for Performances in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 24 features three awesome acts, Those Guys, Red Monkey Black King and Rachel Walker.

Red Monkey Black King from Williams Lake are ‘not one to miss.’

Between James Still and Ilan Peimer, deeply rooted foundations of musical training blend together blues rock with the young sobriety of indie influences

Next, groove to Those Guys’ unique rock and roll sound.

Those Guys all went their own ways over the past year but are back and reunited with some groovy rockin’ tunes.

Our final act of the 2017 Performances in the Park series will be Rachel Walker.

Accomplished singer/songwriter, Rachel Walker has released four albums and continues to build a large catalogue of originals and music collaborations with professional artists from around the world.

Rachel has worked with Grammy award-winning artists and strummed the guitar strings of musical circles which include Jimi Hendrix, Cher, Ombre Zion, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Bob Welch and George Harrison.

Rachel truly finds artistic fulfillment collaborating with international music professionals, focusing and building her catalogue of music for placement in the TV, film and music industries.

Cody‘s Bannock and Taylor Made Cakes will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes and sweets available for everyone during the performances.

Hattie and Amos Entertainment is on site offering face painting extra-ordinaire.

There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted and sponsored by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

Performances in the Park is funded by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake and various local businesses.