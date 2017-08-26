The 4-H sale is on Monday, Aug. 28 starting with the parade of champions at 5:30 p.m.

After two days of showing and judging the 59th annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale continues with the beef judging, today, Saturday, Aug. 26.

The weigh-in took place in the morning followed by the senior and junior showmanship classes and the inter-club judging of four steers in a group starting at 1 p.m.

After dinner starting at 6 p.m. this evening the judging and awards will be presented for best groomed calf, grand champion and junior showman, grand champion steer, market beef breed classes and best home grown steer.

Numerous ribbons are already hanging from pens and stalls with the horse, small engines, poultry, gardening, rabbit, lamb, oral and written judging in the various classes and heifer show which took place on Thursday and Friday.

The show continues Sunday, Aug. 27 with the swine classes, Cloverbud show, photography classes.

Monday is sale day with 4-H Club members meeting with potential buyers starting at 1 p.m., the parade of champions at 5:30 p.m. and the opening ceremonies for the sale and special awards starting at 6:30 p.m.

Rosetta Yahnke of the Horsefly 4-H Club gets her heifer Jule ready for the show ring at the 59th annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale taking place in the Williams Lake Stockyards. Gaeil Farrar photo

Judging in various beef showman classes took place this afternoon and continues with the champion and grand champion classes starting at 6 p.m. this evening. Gaeil Farrar photo

Reilly Archie of the Canim Valley 4-H Club was among 4-H members selling booster buttons to support 4-H in the Williams Lake district. He is pictured with his Berkshire/Yorkshire swine project weighting 22 pounds that will be for sale at the 59th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale taking place at the Williams Lake Stockyards Monday evening, Aug28 starting with the parade of champions at 5:30 p.m. Between now and then visitors are welcome to come and talk with the young 4-H members about their various projects and view their displays. Gaeil Farrar photo