Thank You and Welcome Home party coming up Saturday in Boitanio Park

Community barbecue, music, bouncy castle and activities for children, raffles and more in the works

The Thank You and Welcome Home party planned for this Saturday in Boitanio Park offers the community an opportunity to come together after the wildfire evacuation of Williams Lake in July.

There will be a free barbecue dinner, ongoing musical entertainment, numerous activities for children, raffles and more provided by local businesses and community groups.

All organizers ask is that people who are able to, bring a donation of non-perishable food for the Salvation Army food bank, said Janna Gertzen, co-owner of Dairy Queen which is among several businesses donating food for the barbecue.

“We are trying to refill the food bank,” Gertzen said.

The event takes place in Boitanio Park from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

The free barbecue will run from 4 to 7 p.m. with hamburgers and hot dogs donated by Dairy Queen, salads donated by New World Coffee and Tea House, cupcakes donated by Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets, beverages donated by The Realm of Toys and eating utensils donated by Cleanway Supply, Gertzen said. Cariboo GM staff will be doing the cooking.

The Realm of Toys is organizing events for children which she notes will include face painting, air brush tattoos, crafts and more. She said they are also trying to line up a bouncy castle for the event.

Chanti Holtl, Run Home Jack, BorderBand and others will be on stage throughout the day providing musical entertainment.

The Pink Room art centre is putting together a memory book as a thank-you from the community to all the firefighters and volunteers who are helping with the wildfire suppression effort Gertzen said.

Numberous other local businesses and community organizations are also coming together to host the event.

While many of the log truckers in the region have been sidelined due to the wildfires burning in the region, Gertzen said the Williams Lake Log Haulers Association has come forward as the main sponsors.

“They wrote us a lovely cheque,” Gertzen says. “They have the ability to do some wonderful things,”