Support for wildfire victims starts at the grassroots level

Rebekah Schulte (right) signs a card of thanks at a booth set up at the Thank You and Welcome Home event held in Boitanio Park Saturday that was set up by Claudelle Yochmans (left) and Cathy Chaput to collect cards of thanks for the firefighters, pilots, paramedics, army, nurses, care aids, police, and many others working to fight wildfires and keep people from harm this summer. They were also collecting donations for the Red Cross Gaeil Farrar photos

Williams Lake and area residents have come up with all sorts of ways to raise funds for and support victims of wildfires this summer and help with the firefighting effort at the same time.

And it all seems to be coming from the grassroots level, one individual and group at a time launching a new campaign.

Selling T-shirts to raise funds for two families who have lost their homes to the wildfires, selling cards and decals to raise funds for the Red Cross, sewing Christmas stockings for children who have lost their homes, raffles to raise funds for local fire departments and collecting food and cash donations for the Salvation Army food bank are just some of the ways the community is pulling together during this unprecedented wildfire season which has caused so much hardship for so many people.

People were set up all over Boitanio Park Saturday with these kinds of fundraising projects during the Thank You and Welcome Home event sponsored by local businesses and community groups to help with healing and thanking all of the people involved in fighting the wildfires and co-ordinating relief efforts and keeping people safe through all of the trials and tribulations.

Garnet Bradshaw is raising funds for the Red Cross with the sale of his “We Cariboot BC” decals. It is a play on words, Cariboo style, Bradshaw explains.

Garnet Bradshaw shows Isobel Catling and Margret Menzies the ‘We Cariboot BC’ decals that he created and is selling to raise funds for the Red Cross during the Thank You and Welcome Home event held in Boitanio Park Saturday, Aug. 19. It’s a play on words, Cariboo style, Bradshaw explains. Gaeil Farrar photo