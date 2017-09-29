Studio Theatre begins new season with the acclaimed ghost play The Woman in Black

The Woman in Black onstage in time for Halloween

Photo submitted Michael Rawluk (left) and Stuart Wright in rehearsal for The Woman in Black Studio Theatre production that will be on stage October 25-28; November 1-4, and November 8-11.

With their annual meeting behind them last Friday evening, the Williams Lake Studio Theatre is forging ahead with four new plays for the community this season.

“We have a good mixture of plays this year,” says returning vice-president Brad Lawryk.

“We start out with the drama The Woman in Black in October then follow it up with the musical comedy Anything That Moves in January.”

This acclaimed ghost story suitable for its Halloween inauguration is written by Stephen Mallatratt, based on a novel by Susan Hill is being directed by Cathie Hamm and Alix Leary.

The season goes on to include the Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, directed by Becky Strickland in March which Lawryk says is probably the most well-known classic comedy.

The season wraps up next May with Hand to God by Robert Askins directed by Jay Goddard.

“Hand to God, our festival play is also a comedy, but an adult comedy not suitable for children,” Lawryk said.

The Studio Theatre’s website was updated Wednesday with all the information about the new season.

About 35 people turned out for the Studio Theatre’s annual general meeting last Friday evening where Mary-Jo Hilyer was returned as president, Michael Rawluk was returned as treasurer and Kirsten Sandberg moved up from director to serve as secretary.

Angela Rankin returned as a director and is joined by new directors Stacey Poirier and Tara Sprickerhoff.

“I’d like to thank the two board members who have stepped down, Kathy MacDonald and Chris Armstrong,” Lawryk said.

Lawryk said the theatre society has a strong group of volunteers but is always looking for more people to join them.

“We are always looking for members,” Lawryk. “It is just a matter of contacting us and we will get you on our list helping out.”

The Studio Theatre is a great opportunity to learn new skills such as sound and lighting management, costume making, set painting, prop collecting and management, and theatrical hair and makeup, and of course acting skills.

Lawryk said the Studio Theatre’s workshops planned for this summer had to be cancelled due to the wildfires, but the improv group will be getting started again soon.