Star quilt exhibit close to Chief Ann Louie’s heart

Louise Harry, project leader with the Dog Creek Elementary Junior Secondary School’s star quilt project, with student Chevy Louie in front of the quilt he made and showed to his grandmother Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Ann Louie during the National Aboriginal Day event held at Boitanio Park on Wednesday, June 21. The students and project leaders made about 20 quilts during the project, many of which were on display during the event. Liz Twan photo

Liz Twan

Chief Ann Louie of the Williams Lake Indian Band (Tèxelc) was busy in her official capacity as events unfolded during the course of the National Aboriginal Day events held Wednesday, June 21 in Boitanio Park.

However she was able to slip away from the crowd for a few special moments to simply be a proud grandmother when her grandson, Chevy Louie of Dog Creek brought her along to view the star-quilt blanket he made as part of the student project at Dog Creek Elementary Junior Secondary School.

Grandmother Ann Louie was very impressed with the hard work entailed in the process of making the quilt and admired the finished star blanket so much so that she asked Chevy if the next one he made would be for her.

Grandmother then posed for a photograph with her grandson Chevy and the star-quilt project-leader, Louise Harry before returning as Chief Louie for the remainder of the National Indigenous Peoples Day festivities in Boitanio Park.