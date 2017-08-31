Stampede association rallies to support community groups impacted by wildfires

Lori Macala photo Lorne Doerkson (left) and Williams Lake Stampede Association president Tim Rolph are working together with other community groups to host entertaining fundraising events in conjunction with the BC Barrel Racing Finals to raise funds for community groups that have lost fundraising opportunities because of the wildfires surrounding the city. The fundraisers will include musical evenings, a silent auction, community breakfasts and community barbecue dinner, activities for children along with a Salvation Army food and toy drive. The Let R Buck Saloon will be primed and ready for the evening concerts taking place on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 of the barrel racing finals.

Gaeil Farrar

Tribune Staff Writer

The Williams Lake Stampede Association volunteers are pulling out all the stops to host two days of entertainment and events to raise funds for local community groups that have lost fundraising opportunities due to wildfires.

The Williams Lake Stampede Association Wildfire Relief events will take place in conjunction with the BC Barrel Racing Finals taking place in the Stampede Grounds Friday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

“So many people have been affected in so many ways that we looked at our constitution to figure out how we could help the community,” says association president Tim Rolph. “The fundraiser is growing every day.”

Various fundraisers will be held on Friday evening and throughout the day and evening on Saturday, says Lorne Doerkson, one of the key event organizers.

“The Stampede has enjoyed an unbelievable amount of support from this community and the Cariboo and this is an opportunity for us to give back to the community,” Doerkson says.

The fundraising fun begins Friday evening at 7 p.m. in the Let R Buck Saloon with a beer garden and musical entertainment with the Chris Buck Band, Karen Lee Batten, Rollin Trainwreck, and One in the Chamber. A minimum donation of $10 is the cover charge.

Saturday the fundraising continues with a Daybreak Rotary pancake breakfast, activities for children, and entertainment starting at 11 a.m. with local musical groups taking to the stage along with Evan Fuller and the Friday evening bands also participating, Doerkson says.

So far activities for the children will include a bouncy castle, face painting, and cotton candy. Military equipment will be on site and Thompson Rivers University will also have a display.

Moving into Saturday afternoon there will be a community barbecue plus a live auction taking place at 6 p.m.

The beer garden and musical entertainment with the Chris Buck Band, Karen Lee Batten and Rollin Trainwreck begins at 8 p.m. in the Let R Buck Saloon Saturday evening with a minimum $10 cover charge.

Concessions and food trucks will also be available on site.

He notes that all of the activities during the day are by donation and only the evening entertainment and beer garden require a minimum donation of $10.

“We have identified a number of groups that need help,” Doerkson said. “Our intention is to help groups that have lost the ability to fundraise or a key fundraising event because of the wildfires.”

Organization representatives that feel their organizations may be in jeopardy can give him a call at 250-392-0501. He said groups in need will also be invited to collect donations for the auction and keep the proceeds of their endeavours.

The Salvation Army will also be there with a truck to receive donations of toys for children and non-perishable food items.

“Saturday we would also like to fill the Salvation Army truck to the roof with non-perishable food and toys for the children,” he said.

Doerkson also expressed appreciation to the BC Barrel Racing Association which had the opportunity to move the barrel racing finals to another community when the event had to be cancelled in Williams Lake in July due to the wildfire evacuation of the city but chose instead to keep the finals in the lakecity by moving them ahead to the end of September.

“I think that was a pretty classy move on their part,” Doerkson said.

“It is very much appreciated by the Williams Lake Stampede.”