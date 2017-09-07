South Cariboo Garlic Festival moved September 23-24

Garlic makes a tasty dip. Raw and pickled garlic are also coming into their own as dipping vegetables.

Vendors come in from around the province

Given the wildfire situation in the Cariboo the 18th annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival that normally runs on the last weekend in August will take place on the weekend of September 23-24.

In addition to opportunities for lots of shopping for garlic inspired foods, and raw garlic the festival includes ongoing entertainment, breakfast and lunch concessions and food trucks offering garlic dishes, along with international and traditional cuisine.

Musical entertainment runs the whole weekend on the festival stage under tent cover with local stars such as 10-year-old Eloise Hobi appearing with Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliot; the band Static; Dave Hamar and Peter Thorne; Saenger and Thorne; and Farmer the Band.

As usual the festival takes place on the historic garlic festival grounds at Lac La Hache on Highway 97.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults and covers both days.

Children 12 and under get in free.

Free day parking bu overnight parking is not allowed due to security reasons. No pets are permitted on the festival grounds.

Further details are available on our website at www.garlicfestival.ca

***

Art Walk begins

The 2017 Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale begins todayFriday Sept. 8 with opening ceremonies at Hopkins Design Studio on South Third Avenue.

Mary Forbes will follow up the event with a guided tour of about 20 of the 56 downtown businesses hosting artists. The grand prize this year is a sweet wooden bear carved by Ken Sheen that does double duty as a coat and hat rack.