SLIDESHOW: Williams Lake Remembrance Day marked by moving ceremonies

Remembrance Day ceremonies this year were well attended

A cadet stands steadfastly at the cenotaph, marking the memories of those who have fallen.

Many attended today’s Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Williams Lake.

The beginning ceremonies at the Gibralter Room were marked by musical performances from the Williams Lake Community Band and the Cariboo Men’s Choir.

The list of the fallen from the First and Second World Wars were also read aloud.

Following a march to the cenotaph at City Hall, the Last Post was played.

Many laid wreaths in honour and memory of the fallen.

The day ended with fellowship at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 139.

If you missed the ceremonies, you can see video from the day here: