SLIDESHOW: Thank You and Welcome Home celebration a huge success

Community reunion well attended and lots of support shown for those on the front lines of wildfires

Joan Douillard (left) and Jazmyn Douillard owners of The Realm of Toys, Janna Gertzen and Chrissie Gertzen owners of the Dairy Queen and Cathy Poole and Merilee Vickers from Cariboo GM with the truck load of non-perishable food donated for the Salvation Army food bank by visitors to the Thank You and Welcome Home event held in Boitanio Park, Saturday, Aug. 19. This group of women was among the key organizers of the event which included a free community barbecue, activities for children, music, creation of cards and books of thanks for those on the front lines of the wildfires in the region and more. Visitors also donated almost $900 (and counting Jazmyn said) for the Salvation Army food bank. Doug Peters photo

Boitanio Park was filled families and lots of children Saturday, Aug. 19, enjoying the music and activities provided by local businesses and community groups for the Thank You and Welcome Home event held to celebrate those fighting wildfires in the region and those coming home after wildfire evacuations.

As organizers say the turn-out was phenomenal. While enjoying the music, activities and free barbecue visitors also filled a pick-up truck load of donated non-perishable food items and donated almost $900 (and counting) for the Salvation Army food bank.

Jazmyn Douillard, who organized the activities for children said a portion of raffle funds will also go to the food bank. Janna Gertzen, co-owner of Dairy Queen, which provided the hotdogs and hamburgers for the free barbecue, said a total of 1,500 meals were given away.