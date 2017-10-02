SLIDESHOW: Community rallies for Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief fundraiser despite some heavy rain

The Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief Fundraiser over the weekend was a great success said Tim Rolph, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association.

“We haven’t finalized all our numbers, but the auction looks like it was in the $23,000 range,” Rolph said. “Thank you so much to all the people that supported us.”

He said funds raised by donations for the children’s activities, breakfast, lunch and dinner events, Saturday and the Friday night and Saturday night beer garden and dance nights will be counted this week.

Funds raised will go toward providing assistance for non-profit community service organizations that have lost fundraising opportunities due to the wildfires this summer.

“The weather definitely affected us but we had some decent sized crowds,” Rolph said. “The rain came about three months late but with the summer we’ve had we’re not going to complain.”

It poured rain for the Friday and Saturday night beer gardens and dances with visiting and local bands but co-event organizer Lorne Doerkson said they still had about 400 people come out Friday night and another 600 people on Saturday night to dance in the rain.

