Sisters in Spirit walk and vigil raises awareness about violence against women

Vigil to include moment of silence for murdered and missing indigenous women and girls

The lakecity’s Violence Is Preventable Committee is hosting a Sisters In Spirit walk and vigil on

Friday, Oct. 20.

In encouraging people to participate in the event organizers say the gathering is held to honour women and their families impacted by violence; to show a united front; to shed light on a crisis that affects every Canadian; and to pressure all levels of government to act and act now.

The walk will begin at the red rock heart display in front of the purple house located at 624 Oliver Street starting at 5:30 p.m.

From there participants will proceed to the Eagles Nest at 228 South Third Avenue where there will be a moment of silence for murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls along with drummers, speakers and food.

The event is sponsored by the Native Women’s Association of Canada and the Cariboo Friendship Society.