Signs of the times

Handmade signs of gratitude pop up in front of the Williams Lake Volunteer Fire Department at the corner of Highway 20 and South Lakeside Drive. Gaeil Farrar photo

Humble expressions of gratitude are being expressed in the city this week with a hand-made collection of thank you signs set up at the corner of South Lakeside Drive and Highway 20 in front of the Williams Lake Volunteer Fire Department hall.

While the spelling of heroes may not be quite right, the sentiment conveyed by the many adults and children extending messages of thanks on the signs certainly is heartfelt.

A carefully hand-printed letter on the tall sign in the middle is among the expressions of gratitude for the many firefighters, first responders, police, volunteers and others who are part of the continuing efforts to extinguish wildfires and protect homes and properties in Williams Lake and the many smaller towns and communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin stuggling with wildfires.

“Hands down every one of you are amazing people. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do,” the letter says in part.

For some too young to write, the message comes in the form of a hand print, while other messages from children simply say “Love Erica” or “Thank You” or “Way to Go,” a little drawing of short paragraph surrounded by a heart.