One of three sheep that escaped from a Penticton-area property, leading their owners on a chase for nearly a week. (Marshall Shelswell/Submitted photo)

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

It wasn’t Little Bo Peep who lost her sheep — this time, it was a Penticton resident whose sheep were on the lam.

They weren’t black sheep, but it was pretty baaaah-d when three sheep escaped from a barn on their owner’s neighbour’s property about a week ago.

“Two came back by their own accord after six days, and all three are recovered now, basically,” owner Jeff Martin said.

While two returned home on their own on Tuesday, one continued its trek, and was spotted in the Wiltse area, which Martin said would have meant crossing two streams.

See also: Dogs stick with sheep through wildfire

Martin had only bought the sheep two weeks ago, and had been holding them in his neighbour’s barn, which some horses broke into, letting the sheep escape.

“I didn’t expect to recover them, actually, I thought coyotes would have cleaned them up in a matter of days,” Martin said.

“It’s rather comical, but yeah I’m just absolutely shocked they found their way home.”

Impressive survival skills for some herd animals — you might call them Lambo.

“We’ve been scouring around for a week on motorbikes and up toward the landfill above us,” Martin said. “They’ve got more escapes than Houdini, I tell you.”

The farm animals must be feeling anything but sheepish about that adventure.

@dustinrgodfrey

dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New quilts for fire victims

Just Posted

New quilts for fire victims

Delee Whitwell says her 18-year-old daughter Sarah is her true hero. Whitwell… Continue reading

Come one, come all to Williams Lake Curling Club

With leagues running almost every night of the week, the curling club has something for everyone.

Youth input on children’s rights focus of upcoming workshop

A youth-led workshop taking place in the lakecity this weekend will enable children and youth to talk about the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site

Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday

Police are looking for information or witnesses to an armed robbery in Williams Lake.

VIDEO: Books for wildfire victims

Retired teacher Terry Hathaway helps Josef Aschwanden rebuild his home library.

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Most Read