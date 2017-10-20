Sea cadets to host dog show

All well behaved canines are invited to compete in the Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show.

The Sea Cadets in Williams Lake are hosting a dog show on Sunday, Oct. 29. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Calling all four-legged, tail-wagging canines to the first Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show.

The event, hosted by the Navy League of Canada on Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m., is a fundraiser for the Williams Lake Royal Canadian Sea Cadets.

According to event organizer Shawna Allery, the money raised will go towards general training and boat repairs for the cadets.

“Everybody has a niche in this town and I wanted something different and something the community could really get into,” said Allery. “I’m hoping to make it an annual thing and just change the categories yearly so everybody can have some fun.”

The dog show is open to all well-behaved pooches whose owners register by Oct 28.

Allery said there are six categories for the competiton: best dressed/cutest, fluffiest, grumpiest looking, tallest, shortest, and best trick.

The event will also feature live music from Kamloops musician Kyle Cavanagh.

The public are invited to the Elks Hall for a fido-filled afternoon of fun.



paige.mueller@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter