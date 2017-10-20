The Sea Cadets in Williams Lake are hosting a dog show on Sunday, Oct. 29. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Sea cadets to host dog show

All well behaved canines are invited to compete in the Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show.

Calling all four-legged, tail-wagging canines to the first Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show.

The event, hosted by the Navy League of Canada on Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m., is a fundraiser for the Williams Lake Royal Canadian Sea Cadets.

According to event organizer Shawna Allery, the money raised will go towards general training and boat repairs for the cadets.

“Everybody has a niche in this town and I wanted something different and something the community could really get into,” said Allery. “I’m hoping to make it an annual thing and just change the categories yearly so everybody can have some fun.”

The dog show is open to all well-behaved pooches whose owners register by Oct 28.

Allery said there are six categories for the competiton: best dressed/cutest, fluffiest, grumpiest looking, tallest, shortest, and best trick.

The event will also feature live music from Kamloops musician Kyle Cavanagh.

The public are invited to the Elks Hall for a fido-filled afternoon of fun.


paige.mueller@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: Fashionistas flock to Ladies Night fashion show
Next story
Sisters in Spirit walk and vigil Friday evening to raise awareness about violence against women

Just Posted

Sam Ketcham Pool hours shrink as facility grows

Sam Ketcham Pool’s hours of operation will remain reduced until more lifeguards can be trained.

The cat came back

Local girl reunited with cat after losing home in summer wildfires

Tolko requests “fair” stumpage rate to harvest fire-damaged timber

Williams Lake city council has endorsed Tolko Industries Ltd.’s request that the… Continue reading

PHOTO GALLERY: Fashionistas flock to Ladies Night fashion show

Keep an eye on scarves, tunics and all shades of grey this fashion season.

PHOTO GALLERY: Cool runnings

2017 Harvest Run sees snow and cold for annual event

Great Shakeout earthquake drill happening at 10:19 a.m.

Worldwide event has become an annual practice set for the third Thursday every October

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

Sea cadets to host dog show

All well behaved canines are invited to compete in the Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show.

B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert

Heather Szilagyi was on a British Airways flight when she noticed bedbugs crawling out of the seat

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

VIDEO: Working with Paul McCartney ‘an out of this world musical experience’

B.C. pipe band member shares memories of recording 1977 U.K. hit ‘Mull of Kintyre’

Most Read