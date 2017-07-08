Salvation Army emergency response vehicles and teams dispatched to Williams Lake

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Ken Wolf prepares to serve lunch with the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service on site at the Emergency Social Services Centre at Lake City Secondary School on Carson Drive.

As fires continue to rage in the Cariboo region, the Salvation Army’s Emergency and Disaster Services served 1,000 breakfast meals to evacuees Saturday morning with the assistance of the Community Response Unit and crew from Prince George.

Ken Wolf was preparing to serve lunch mid-morning and said he has gone to other fires to do the same.

The Salvation Army said local churches and volunteers are assisting with food preparation and services and will remain on standby should further assistance be needed.

Units are coming from Kelowna, Terrace and Chilliwack to assist, while a Kamloops Unit remains in Kamloops to offer support to the Salvation Army feeding activity for the Cache Creek evacuees.