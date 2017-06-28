Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club prepares float for Daybreak Rotary’s Stampede Parade

After the parade the 4-H Club will continue to prepare for Achievement Day in July

Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club beef members recently participated in a grooming demonstration. The club is putting together a float for the Daybreak Rotary’s Stampede Parade coming up Saturday, July 1 starting at 10 a.m. Jennifer Tritten photo

By Antonia Westwick

Howdy Folks.

Ya’ll ready for Stampede?

Here are a few updates on the Rose Lake Miocene 4H Club.

Our club will be in the parade to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

All the members are super stoked about our float.

We all love the parade anyway but the 150th birthday is very special.

Of course there is the street party (4 Directions Festival) and the rodeo after the parade, so come check it all out.

Our beef club just had our Cow Camp where we all bring our beef projects, have a camp out and learn how to groom and show our animals.

We have to say thank you to Skye Forcier and Emma Pfleiderer for helping us all out and the Fraser family for hosting the event.

It was a perfect weekend for a camp out, and we learned so much.

All the members in our club are also getting excited about our achievement days in July.

that is the day we get graded on our projects.

It is always stressful but also good to find out how well you did, and to practice up for 4-H Club Show and Sale in August.

Achievement Day is July 22 at the Miocene Community Hall.

The public is always welcome, we love to show off what we have accomplished.

Have a safe and wonderful Stampede and Canada Day!

Antonia Westwick is the club reporter for the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club.