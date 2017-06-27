Rodeo grounds get a fresh face for Stampede

The Stampede Grounds are in fine shape for the 91st annual Famous Williams Lake Stampede set to run Thursday, June 29 to July 2 with five rodeo performances.

Every Monday evening for the last couple of months volunteers have met at the Stampede Grounds to work on maintenance projects needed to keep the facilities looking fresh and functioning well.

“There has been lots of maintenance and upkeep done on the grounds this year,” says Stampede president Tim Rolph, one of the volunteers who was found last week building a new fixed change room in the infield for competitors. In the past a tent was set up for this purpose.

In addition to the change room, the infield leading to the chutes was filled in with fine gravel to keep the area dry. In the past if it rained the area could get pretty muddy, hence the addition of gravel. Volunteers could also be found welding and oiling the chute mechanisms to make them function with ease.

In addition to all this, Rolph said the bucking chutes have been painted, the fascia on the Stampede Grandstand has been replaced and repainted. Doors and trim have also been repainted.

Rolph said the office cabin at the campground has been stained and painted and many of the picnic tables have also been replaced.

Sweeping and cleaning the Stampede Grandstand is also an important part of spiffing up the grounds for the show.