Rodeo generosity goes a long way

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Williams Lake Stampede Association president Tim Rolph (left) with Tyson Pietsch and his son Gustav who travelled from Buck Lake, Alberta to bring donations for the association’s Wildfire Relief Fundraiser held last weekend.

Rodeo announcer Tyson Pietsch and his son Gustav travelled from Buck Lake, Alta. to bring auction items and participate in the Williams Lake Stampede Association’s wildfire relief fundraiser last weekend, which organizers said netted $50,000 that will go to 17 local charities.

“My father-in-law brings bucking stock to the Williams Lake Stampede and I announce the rodeo,” said Tyson, who waited in line to buy breakfast at the fundraiser Saturday. “We brought my father-in-law, John Duffy’s Western art, he did a pencil and ink print and I brought some donations from IVOMEC and High-Hog.”

The father and son left Red Deer at 2:30 p.m. to drive to Williams Lake and said Stampede Association member Court Smith brought his travel trailer to the Stampede Grounds for them to sleep in.

The Pietschs learned about the fundraiser from Stampede Association president Tim Rolph who said he reached out to the rodeo community for donations.

“It is a tight-knit community and Tim comes out and helps us at our rodeo at Medicine Lodge,” Pietsch said.