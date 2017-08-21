Resident hopes to solve fabric mystery

Jean Oakes looks for righful owner of dropped off items

Local resident Jean Oakes is trying to unravel a mystery.

Herself a former seamstress and current quilter, the Smith Street resident is baffled as to why someone would leave a large, expensive quantity of fabric on her Smith Street residence doorstep last Saturday afternoon.

“It’s so bizarre,” said Oakes Monday. “I can’t think of any other reason why someone would do that other than they dropped it off at the wrong place.”

An admirer of fabric herself, Oakes hopes the rightful owner will hear her story and come forward to claim the fabric.

“I do love fabric. I can’t imagine someone just abandoning it.”

The owner of the fabric can contact Oakes directly at 250-392-7488.