The Williams Lake Plywood Plant’s float in last year’s Santa Clause Parade was a big hit.

Registration open for Winter Lights Parade

Get ready to start seeing red this holiday season.

Registration for the annual Winter Lights parade has opened and interim executive director of the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association, Stefanie Hendrickson urges businesses to take part in this fun event.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Paint the Town Red,” which according to Hendrickson, is going to be a tie into the Hometown Hockey event coming to Williams Lake January 6 and 7.

“So Hometown Hockey is coming in January and they picked the theme, and we’re just trying to get some excitement around that and get people ready for a red Christmas this year.”

Hometown Hockey is an initiative by Rogers and Sportsnet that will see a NHL game broadcast from Williams Lake. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Vancouver Canucks, with Sportsnet hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone to visit Williams Lake as well.

Aside from drumming up excitement for this upcoming event, the parade is also “a great opportunity to get people downtown, particularly right at the Christmas season when people might be doing their shopping,” said Hendrickson.

“Maybe they visit some shops while they’re down here and realize that some of the things that they are looking for, they might be able to get locally and support businesses and this is all about bringing people into our downtown just to see what our local businesses have to offer.”

The parade will take place on Saturday Dec. 2 and will begin at 11 a.m. near the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, winding its way to a finale at the Potato House.

Participation in last year’s parade was down but Hendrickson said the BIA has already seen considerable interest in this year’s event. Williams Lake Plywood was one of the businesses who participated in the parade last year.

Now, plant general manager Dave Walgren would like to see more businesses involved in the event.

“It’s a good community event and we would really like to see people out and more participation from everybody, including other businesses.”

Those interested can register for the parade by contacting the BIA for registration forms at events@downtownwilliamslake.com.

Beyond the parade, there will also be a window decorating contest where people will be able to vote for their favourite display. There will be two categories, Paint the Town Red and Hockey and Winter Sports Through the Ages.

With Santa photos and caroling at the Potato House after the parade, the day promises to be filled with Christmas cheer.


paige.mueller@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Just Posted

CRD confirms wildfire consultation dates

Seventeen locations have been determined for upcoming meetings where the public can provide feedback on the summer’s emergency reponse.

New quilts for fire victims

Delee Whitwell says her 18-year-old daughter Sarah is her true hero. Whitwell… Continue reading

Come one, come all to Williams Lake Curling Club

With leagues running almost every night of the week, the curling club has something for everyone.

Youth input on children’s rights focus of upcoming workshop

A youth-led workshop taking place in the lakecity this weekend will enable children and youth to talk about the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site

Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

VIDEO: Books for wildfire victims

Retired teacher Terry Hathaway helps Josef Aschwanden rebuild his home library.

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Most Read