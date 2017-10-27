Registration open for Winter Lights Parade

Get ready to start seeing red this holiday season.

Registration for the annual Winter Lights parade has opened and interim executive director of the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association, Stefanie Hendrickson urges businesses to take part in this fun event.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Paint the Town Red,” which according to Hendrickson, is going to be a tie into the Hometown Hockey event coming to Williams Lake January 6 and 7.

“So Hometown Hockey is coming in January and they picked the theme, and we’re just trying to get some excitement around that and get people ready for a red Christmas this year.”

Hometown Hockey is an initiative by Rogers and Sportsnet that will see a NHL game broadcast from Williams Lake. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Vancouver Canucks, with Sportsnet hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone to visit Williams Lake as well.

Aside from drumming up excitement for this upcoming event, the parade is also “a great opportunity to get people downtown, particularly right at the Christmas season when people might be doing their shopping,” said Hendrickson.

“Maybe they visit some shops while they’re down here and realize that some of the things that they are looking for, they might be able to get locally and support businesses and this is all about bringing people into our downtown just to see what our local businesses have to offer.”

The parade will take place on Saturday Dec. 2 and will begin at 11 a.m. near the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, winding its way to a finale at the Potato House.

Participation in last year’s parade was down but Hendrickson said the BIA has already seen considerable interest in this year’s event. Williams Lake Plywood was one of the businesses who participated in the parade last year.

Now, plant general manager Dave Walgren would like to see more businesses involved in the event.

“It’s a good community event and we would really like to see people out and more participation from everybody, including other businesses.”

Those interested can register for the parade by contacting the BIA for registration forms at events@downtownwilliamslake.com.

Beyond the parade, there will also be a window decorating contest where people will be able to vote for their favourite display. There will be two categories, Paint the Town Red and Hockey and Winter Sports Through the Ages.

With Santa photos and caroling at the Potato House after the parade, the day promises to be filled with Christmas cheer.



paige.mueller@wltribune.com

