Angie Mindus photo TRU driving instructor Wayne Field and students Elliott Dester, Joanne Willis and Karen Gelinas prepare for some time behind the wheel Thursday morning as part of the Thompson River University bus driving program.

Ready to roll

TRU students learn the rules of the road for bus driving

It wasn’t the ideal weather for their second time out driving, but students of the Thompson River University Williams Lake Campus bus training program didn’t seem to mind.

The students, who were dressed warm enough to be able to crawl under a School District 27 bus as part of pre-trip inspection training Thursday, are in their fourth week of a 10-week program to get their Class 2 Driver’s Licence.

And with a half inch of ice on the roads and snow covering the bus, TRU driving instructor Wayne Field of Kamloops admitted he prefers warmer temperatures.

“Heat would be nice,” Field said as he led the students through a safety inspection at the Stampede Grounds before getting out on the road and logging some actual road time.

All three students said they are enjoying the course, which covers everything from student behaviour management, MVA laws, log books, resumé writing and pre-trip safety checks.

“Safety is always first, every day,” said student Elliott Dester.

Dester said he hopes to get a job driving bus for the mines when he’s finished the program.

Student and mom Joanne Willis has a goal of being a school bus driver when she completes the program, while Karen Gelinas said she will also be looking for a driving position with School District 27 when the course wraps up in December.

“I love driving and I like road trips,” Gelinas said of why she’s becoming a bus driver. “So I thought this would be a good, long-term job.”

Upon completion, the students will have 16 hours of driving under their belts as well as air brake certification and will be prepared to take their Class 2 Driver’s Licence.

 

