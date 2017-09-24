Rain doesn’t dampen Williams Lake Kidney Walk

Many turn out to support Kidney Foundation of BC event

The Williams Lake Kidney Walk drew a large crowd of participants at Boitanio Park Sunday morning. LeRae Haynes photo

By LeRae Haynes

Even the rain couldn’t keep them away.

The Williams Lake Kidney Walk enjoyed a record turn out of supporters at Boitanio Park Sunday morning.

The event, which marked the 10 year anniversary of the walk for the Kidney Foundation of BC, was the first annual event to move forward in Williams Lake since the start of the wildfires in the summer.

Cool, wet fall weather in the morning greeted participants, whose spirits were not dampened by the drizzle.

Local youth Nash Overton has been a top fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of BC and has been raising awareness and funds for kidney research for more than three years now.

Team Nash inspired many residents to get out and walk in the event.

To date the foundation has raised more than $19 million for kidney research.