Quilters extend generosity to wildfire victims

A group of women from Horsefly, Spokin Lake, Rose Lake and Quesnel have sewn quilts for people whose homes were destroyed by the summer’s wildfires.

Quilters have been busy making blankets for distribution next month to families.

Elaine PAWLIK

Special to the Tribune Advisor

Quilters from Spokin Lake, Rose Lake, Horsefly and Quesnel have been busy since late August sewing quilts for people who lost their homes to the summer’s wildfires.

We met at the Horsefly hall where many of the quilters brought their machines and did non-stop sewing while others cut fabric into squares and passed them out.

Some people did ironing and others came to cheer the quilters on.

The quilters continued sewing into the afternoons, only stopping to enjoy a potluck lunch.

Fabric for the quilts was donated by many people and the quilts are almost finished.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the quilts will be brought to the Horsefly quilt club meeting then taken to the Miocene fire hall the following day to be distributed to those in need of them.

If you have lost your home you can get a quilt for each family member by phoning Miocene deputy fire chief Norm Leslie at 250-296-4464.

People will be required to prove they were burned out and priority will be given to Spokin Lake and 150 Mile House area residents.