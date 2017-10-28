PHOTO GALLERY: Punky Lake Halloween party a real treat

Ghosts, goblins, princesses and even a Carey Price look-a-like showed up for the annual Punky Lake Halloween Party in Williams Lake Friday evening.

The event, emceed by Bruce Baptiste, featured live music, several costume contests and a display of pumpkin carvings.

Event-goes seemed thrilled with the party, which was a family affair located at the Gibraltar Room.

For a listing of many Halloween events taking place in Williams Lake this weekend until Oct. 31, click here.

