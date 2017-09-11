Public invited to try square dancing on free night Monday, Sept. 25

Williams Lake Square Dance Club follows up with 10-week session on modern square dancing

The Williams Lake Square Dance Club will host a free evening of dancing for the public Monday, Sept. 25 at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre starting at 7 p.m. for people to try square dancing and see what it is all about. The free session will be followed by a 10-week session of exploring the moves in today’s modern square dancing. No special clothing is required. Here dancers participate in their 59th annual jamboree. Ordell Steen photo

Mary Anne Turner

Special to Tribune/Advisor

If you have ever thought of learning to square dance, this would be the year to do it.

The Williams Lake Square Dance Club will reach some amazing milestones at the end of their dance season in May 2018.

The club will have been dancing in Williams Lake for 60 years and caller, Nick Turner, will have called for them for 40 years.

At the end of the dance season, the club will be celebrating with a full weekend of dance festivities in honour of these accomplishments.

The more people on the dance floor, the more fun it will be, so on Monday, Sept. 25, the Williams Lake club will host a free evening for members of the general public to try square dancing and see what it is all about.

It will be held at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre starting at 7 p.m.

This will be followed by a 10-week session of exploring the moves in today’s modern square dancing.

Club caller, Nick Turner, will give the needed instruction and he points out, “You won’t learn square dancing in a single evening but you will laugh a lot while learning and you will enjoy meeting new friends along the way. It is a fun and healthy activity to participate in.”

Club president, Dana Ball, reminds everyone, “No special clothes are required. No dance experience is needed, just be able to walk briskly. No need to worry about leading or following. Square dancing is walking to music, and moving in interesting patterns.”

If you would like to help the Williams Lake square dancers fill up their dance floor and complete their 60 years in great style, check out the club website at http://www.wmslk.squaredance.bc.ca.

The Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/williamslakesquaredancers.

Contacts are Dana Ball at 250-392-3066 or Nick Turner 250-392-2432.