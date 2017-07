A Prince George man, Robert Gagnon, is walking to bring awareness to PTSD.

Prince George’s Robert Gagnon is arriving in Williams Lake from Prince George where he is walking in awareness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Robert is a Canadian Military Veteran and is currently employed as a corrections officer in Prince George. From Williams Lake, he will continue his journey to his final destination in Victoria.

He started his journey on June 28 and arrived in Quesnel for the city’s Canada Day celebrations.

The proceeds from Gagnon’s walk will be divided in half between the Communities for Veterans Foundation in Quesnel and Honours Ranch in Kamloops.