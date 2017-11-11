Pottery Guild’s Show and Sale goes till 6 p.m. today

Lonra Mullett, treasurer for the Potter’s Guild, takes a moment from re-arranging some of the beautiful wares on display. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Mugs, sculptures, Christmas ornaments, and even adorable clay snowmen are just a few of the offerings the Cariboo PottersGuild will have on sale at their fall show which ends today, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

More then 10 local pottershave their wares on display for those looking for a Christmas gift.

“Every single one of the potters has a unique sort of style. It’s amazing that you can have 40 or 50 potters doing pottery witha very similar medium and nobody overlaps, but nobody does. Everyone has a very unique style and they usually come upwith something of their own every year so you are going to end up with quite a few unique items from various differentpotters,” said Jude Prevost, a spokesperson for the Pottery Guild.

It’s the guild’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the money raised will go towards a variety of programs and equipment thatthe guild runs, as well as rent and maintenance.

“We offer classes at the beginning of the year and to offer classes and to do all the empty bowls and the different fundraisers,we need to keep our equipment up and our kilns and kiln maintenance.”

The guild also maintains about five wheels and likes to provide members and the community with a variety of workshops fromBritish Columbian potters throughout the year.

“We try to keep the costs of our workshops down, so sometimes we have to — depending on how many people can take them— sometimes we have to pitch in some money from the guild.”

The guild hosts two show and sales over the course of the year, as well as a six-week class for beginning potters that runs through January and February.

The show ends today at 6 p.m. at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre.