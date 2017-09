Sisters Amina and Rhiannon Bird help their mom Stephanie at the Williams Lake Farmer’s Market Friday, where the family sells vegetables from their business, Slow Train Farms. Many vendors at the local market such as the Birds were impacted by the wildfire season but are presenting beautiful displays of fruits and vegetables for sale. Angie Mindus photo

Like many residents in the area, the family was impacted by the wildfires with the Plateau Fire coming as close as four kilometres to their home.

Many vendors at the local market such as the Birds were impacted by the wildfire season but they continue to present beautiful displays of fruits and vegetables for sale.