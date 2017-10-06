PHOTO GALLERY: Salvation Army serves a Thanksgiving Dinner

More than 100 people enjoyed a turkey dinner with all the trimmings at the Salvation Army in Williams Lake Friday.

Lyn Temple from Interior Health (left), Dave Munroe and Rene Leclerc fill plates for Luke Boerma (right) to serve people during the Thanksgiving Dinner held at the Salvation Army Friday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Many of the people enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army in Williams Lake Friday said it was one of the best meals they’d had in a long time.

“God is good to us,” George Fletcher said as he enjoyed his meal with a group of friends.

Chef Shaun Weaver, who volunteers his talents every Friday, pulled out all the stops cooking nine turkeys, a huge maple ham, baked potatoes, stuffing, Greek salad, cooked vegetables and an array of desserts.

“I started cooking the turkeys beforehand on Wednesday,” he said.

Several local RCMP officers traded in the red serge for crimson aprons and joined volunteers from Interior Health, St. Vincent de Paul Society and the community to serve the sit-down meal.

Before he received his meal, Alexander Courterielle said he was glad the temperature had warmed up a bit.

“It was cold out this morning,” he said with a smile.

Family services and outreach worker Tamara Robinson said they were prepared to to feed 200 people and in the end said they fed 162 people.

“It was fantastic,” Robinson said. “Folks took food home and we had hams to give away to everyone that came to us through Foodbanks BC. They had contacted us earlier to say that Maple Leaf Canada is donating hams to communities impacted by the wildfires.”

Any food banks that we affected by the wildfires got first dibs on how many hams they thought they would need, Robinson said.

The Salvation Army will be serving a Christmas Dinner in December and a volunteer appreciation dinner in January, Weaven said.

Robinson said the kettle campaign will be underway again this year so if anyone is interested involunteering they are asked to call 250-392- extension 208 or 21o.

Aubrianna Boerma and her sisters Heidi and Zeahllah serve dessert to guests during a Thanksgiving Dinner held Friday at the Salvation Army. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley serves meals during the Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner held Friday in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Alexander Courterielle offers two peace signs with a smile as he waits for his food at the Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo